Treyson Bourguet News: Will compete for starting QB job

Bourguet will compete for BYU's starting quarterback job, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

BYU just lost Jake Retzlaff, expected to be the 2025 Cougars' No.1 quarterback, to the transfer portal. This leaves their starting QB spot open, and it will be competed for by Bourguet, McCae Hillstead and Bear Bachmeier. Even though BYU did not use Bourguet in 2024, there is a reason the Cougars acquired him. Back in 2023, as part of Western Michigan, he showed potential by completing 57 passes for 713 yards and four touchdowns.