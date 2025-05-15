College Football
Troy Stellato headshot

Troy Stellato News: Active for spring showcase

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Stellato (thumb) partook in Kentucky's spring showcase, Aaron Gershon of 247Sports.com reports.

Stellato was able to play in the Wildcats' big spring showcase after nursing a thumb injury which sidelined him for the last four games of the 2024 season with Clemson. The senior wide receiver totaled 26 grabs for 266 yards and one touchdown across eight games with the Tigers last year, and he now looks to be fully healthy as the upcoming campaign nears.

