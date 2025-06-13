Tru Edwards News: Signs with LA Rams

Edwards has signed with LA as a UDFA following a two-year stint with Louisiana Tech.

Edwards will make the move to the NFL following a breakout season with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3 wideout tallied 85 receptions for 989 yards and six touchdowns last season, nearly quadrupling his production versus his first year with LA Tech. Edwards will look to battle for a roster spot this season during LA's fall camp. He previously attempted to transfer to Kentucky, but it appears his college eligibility has run out, and he'll instead take his talents to the next level.