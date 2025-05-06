Tyrell Reed News: Joining UL-Monroe
Reed has announced his commitment to UL-Monroe, per his personal X.com account.
Reed will make the move to UL-Monroe after appearing with Arkansas this past season. The 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore tallied 36 yards and a touchdown on six carries, adding on one reception for 47 yards and a touchdown through the air. Reed will look to command a lot more touches with the Warhawks this coming fall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now