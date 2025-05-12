College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Viron Ellison headshot

Viron Ellison News: Signs with Delaware

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Ellison has signed with Delaware, according to the team's announcement Friday.

Ellison will stay in Division I football, considering Delaware will join Conference USA for 2025. As a freshman for Tulsa's 2024 team, he logged 62 carries for 353 yards and one touchdown. Ellison also recorded 14 receptions for 90 yards and another TD. He has the pedigree to be a top rusher for Delaware, considering none of his new teammates currently have his D1 pedigree.

Viron Ellison
Delaware
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now