Viron Ellison News: Signs with Delaware

Ellison has signed with Delaware, according to the team's announcement Friday.

Ellison will stay in Division I football, considering Delaware will join Conference USA for 2025. As a freshman for Tulsa's 2024 team, he logged 62 carries for 353 yards and one touchdown. Ellison also recorded 14 receptions for 90 yards and another TD. He has the pedigree to be a top rusher for Delaware, considering none of his new teammates currently have his D1 pedigree.