Whitt Newbauer headshot

Whitt Newbauer News: Joining Sooners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Newbauer has announced his commitment to Oklahoma ahead of the 2025-26 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Newbauer will join the Sooners after a standout true freshman season with Mercer. The 6-foot-6 freshman appeared in nine games with the Bears this past fall, throwing for 1,398 yards (101-of-179), 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding on two touchdowns with his legs. Newbauer will look to develop within Oklahoma's quarterback room this offseason.

