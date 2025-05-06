Whitt Newbauer News: Joining Sooners

Newbauer has announced his commitment to Oklahoma ahead of the 2025-26 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Newbauer will join the Sooners after a standout true freshman season with Mercer. The 6-foot-6 freshman appeared in nine games with the Bears this past fall, throwing for 1,398 yards (101-of-179), 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding on two touchdowns with his legs. Newbauer will look to develop within Oklahoma's quarterback room this offseason.