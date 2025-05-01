Zac Yoakam News: Committing to Houston

Yoakam announced his committment to play for Houston for the 2025-26 season via his X account Thursday.

Yoakam will join the Cougars following three seasons with Notre Dame. The 5-foot-8 kicker appeared in five games for the Fighting Irish this past season, making two of five field goal attempts while going a perfect 18-for-18 on extra point tries. He will retain two years of eligibility with Houston moving forward.