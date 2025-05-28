Abdul Carter Injury: Taking part in 11-on-11s

Carter (foot) participated during OTAs on Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

While there is still no live contact, it's an encouraging sign for Carter that he's on the field with his new team for offseason workouts. It doesn't appear that the stress fracture in his foot that kept him from doing athletic testing during the pre-draft process should impact his availability come the start of the 2025 season. Carter figures to form part of a fearsome three-headed monster on the edge along with two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.