Abraham Lucas Injury: Won't return in Week 7

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Lucas (knee) won't play in the Seahawks' Week 7 matchup against the Falcons, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro will have now missed the Seahawks' first seven games this season due to a knee issue. Macdonald added that he's hopeful Lucas can return to practice soon, which suggests a return to the field may be on the horizon. Expect Stone Forsythe to continue serving as Seattle's top right tackle until Lucas is past his knee injury.