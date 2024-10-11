Fantasy Football
Abraham Lucas

Abraham Lucas Injury: Won't return in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Lucas (knee) won't play in the Seahawks' Week 7 matchup against the Falcons, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro will have now missed the Seahawks' first seven games this season due to a knee issue. Macdonald added that he's hopeful Lucas can return to practice soon, which suggests a return to the field may be on the horizon. Expect Stone Forsythe to continue serving as Seattle's top right tackle until Lucas is past his knee injury.

Abraham Lucas
Seattle Seahawks
