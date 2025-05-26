AJ Cole News: Agrees to extension with Raiders

Cole agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $15.8 million contract extension with Las Vegas, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Cole, a three-time Pro Bowler, had only one year remaining on the four-year deal he inked with the Raiders in 2021 prior to agreeing to terms on this new contract. He averaged a career-high 50.8 yards per punt (on 65 boots) across 17 regular-season games in 2024.