Alaric Jackson Injury: Could miss time due to blood clots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Jackson is dealing with blood clots that are putting his availability for the 2025 season in question, though the belief is that he'll play this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson previously had similar issues with blood clots in 2022 but managed to continue his NFL career, making 35 starts since the start of the 2022 season. His strong play earned the left tackle a three-year, $57 million extension in February. The Rams signed D.J. Humphries on Thursday to provide some insurance in case Jackson misses time in 2025 due to this issue resurfacing.

Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
