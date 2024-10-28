Alec Ingold News: Involved on offense in loss

Ingold rushed once for three yards and secured all three of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Ingold is on pace to squeak out the most production season of his NFL career in terms of offensive stats, though his involvement remains marginal with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert entrenched as the clear leaders out of Miami's backfield. Still, Ingold's versatility beyond contributing as a blocker makes him a key playmaker on offense for coach Mike McDaniel. The veteran fullback will look to keep up his momentum heading into a pivotal Week 9 divisional matchup at Buffalo.