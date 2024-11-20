Alex McGough News: Headed to Green Bay

McGough signed with the Packers to their practice squad Wednesday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

McGough spent the entire 2023 regular season on the Packers' practice squad. He suffered multiple lower body injuries during the offseason, and after reverting to Green Bay's injured reserve in July, the two sides were able to reach an injury settlement that allowed McGough to explore his options once healthy. The 2018 seventh-round pick worked out with the Giants on Tuesday, but he will return to Packers and continue to develop as a wide receiver.