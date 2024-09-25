Alex Singleton Injury: Diagnosed with ACL tear

Singleton suffered an ACL tear during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Singleton played through the injury during Sunday's game and must have been surprised by the diagnosis afterward. He'll be placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season, with surgery scheduled for early-to-mid October. Singleton had at least 120 tackles and 16 games played each of the past four years, including 163 tackles in 2022 and 177 in 2023. He played every defensive snap through three weeks this year, recording 31 tackles (17 solo) and an interception while serving as Denver's defensive playcaller. Cody Barton likely will take over the green-dot responsibilities and get additional playing time in passing situations, but the Broncos also need a depth player to step up for more snaps at inside linebacker, where options include Kristian Welch, Justin Strnad, Kwon Alexander (practice squad) and Zach Cunningham (practice squad).