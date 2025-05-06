Fantasy Football
Alex Singleton headshot

Alex Singleton Injury: Should be ready for regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 5:11pm

Singleton (knee) is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Singleton tore his ACL during the team's Week 3 win over the Broncos last season but is close to being ready to make his return. If healthy for the the start of the regular season, the 31-year-old will likely serve as one of Denver's starting linebackers.

Alex Singleton
Denver Broncos
