Alex Singleton Injury: Should be ready for regular season
Singleton (knee) is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Singleton tore his ACL during the team's Week 3 win over the Broncos last season but is close to being ready to make his return. If healthy for the the start of the regular season, the 31-year-old will likely serve as one of Denver's starting linebackers.
