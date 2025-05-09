Andre Dillard News: Links up with 49ers
The 49ers signed Dillard (concussion) on Friday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dillard was unable to suit up for the Packers' NFC wild-card loss to the Eagles due to a concussion, but his signing with the 49ers on Friday suggests he's since moved past the issue. Now in San Francisco, Dillard is expected to compete for a depth spot on the team's offensive line throughout the summer.
