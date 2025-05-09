Fantasy Football
Andre Dillard headshot

Andre Dillard News: Links up with 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 1:11pm

The 49ers signed Dillard (concussion) on Friday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dillard was unable to suit up for the Packers' NFC wild-card loss to the Eagles due to a concussion, but his signing with the 49ers on Friday suggests he's since moved past the issue. Now in San Francisco, Dillard is expected to compete for a depth spot on the team's offensive line throughout the summer.

Andre Dillard
San Francisco 49ers
