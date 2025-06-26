Andre Szmyt News: Resurfaces in Cleveland

The Browns signed Szmyt to a contract Thursday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Szmyt spent time on Cleveland's practice squad last December and began the offseason on the team's 90-man roster, but he was waived in early June to make room for second-year wideout Jaelen Gill. Now, with the Browns' release of Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Szmyt gets an opportunity to re-sign with the team and provide competition for projected starting kicker Dustin Hopkins.