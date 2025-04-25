Andrew Mukuba News: Another value pick for Eagles

The Eagles selected Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Philadelphia continues to stockpile defensive talent at a discount in this draft. Mukuba was a solid player for three seasons at Clemson before transferring closer to home at the University of Texas, where he continued to develop as part of one of the country's best secondaries. He had five interceptions and 69 tackles in 2024 at Texas. At 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, Mukuba is a bit undersized for an NFL safety, though he makes up for it with his instincts and his ability to punch above his weight class as a tackler. C.J. Gardner-Johnson's departure leaves snaps available for Mukuba as a rookie.