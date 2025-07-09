Andrew Thomas Injury: Status uncertain entering camp

Thomas (foot) said he is still aiming to be ready for Week 1, but that is not a guarantee, Dan Benton of Giants Wire reports.

Thomas underwent surgery on his foot in October of 2024 to repair a Lisfranc injury. The long end of the recovery timeline is one year, meaning Thomas could miss up to the first month of the new campaign. However, neither he nor the Giants have committed in either direction regarding his availability, so his presence during training camp will be worth monitoring.