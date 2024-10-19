Anthony Firkser News: Signed to active roster

The Jets signed Firkser from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Firkser began the regular season on the Jets' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He's played 28 snaps (six on offense, 22 on special teams) in the two games he's been elevated for, but he'll now join the active roster and provide depth at tight end. Firkser could serve as the Jets' No. 2 tight end behind Jeremy Ruckert on Sunday against the Steelers if starter Tyler Conklin (hip) is unable to play.