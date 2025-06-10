Anthony Richardson Injury: Sought second opinion on shoulder

Colts coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday at the start of mandatory minicamp that Richardson (shoulder) visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who previously performed surgery to address his AC joint injury, for a second opinion, but that his outlook remains unchanged, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson remains without a timetable to return, but Steichen previously expressed optimism that the 2023 first-round pick will be back "at some point" during training camp. Holder confirms that the team still isn't considering surgery as an option to address Richardson's injury, and that his recovery remains centered on rest and time. In the meantime, Daniel Jones will kick off mandatory minicamp as the Colts' top quarterback and face ample opportunities to lock up the Week 1 starting role as Richardson works to get back on the field.