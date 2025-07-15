Anthony Richardson Injury: Will be eased back in by Colts

Coach Shane Steichen expects Richardson (shoulder) back "at some point" during training camp, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Steichen added that when Richardson -- who is bouncing back from a right (throwing) shoulder issue that didn't require a procedure -- "does come back," the team will "ease him into throwing and then...go from there." Once the 2023 first-rounder resumes practicing, he figures to share reps with veteran newcomer Daniel Jones, an arrangement that was in place prior to Richardson's injury. In terms of who ends up getting the Week 1 start at QB for the Colts, Steichen noted "it's really going to come down to who's the most consistent" as the summer progresses.