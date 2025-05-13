Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ar'Darius Washington headshot

Ar'Darius Washington Injury: Suffers torn Achilles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Washington tore his Achilles during conditioning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An MRI confirmed the tear, and Washington is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. It's a brutal blow for the 25-year-old safety, who emerged as a key defender in the Ravens' secondary last season and tallied career bests in total tackles (64) and interceptions (two) across 17 regular-season games. Washington's absence opens the door for rookie first-rounder Malaki Starks to earn a starting role at safety alongside Kyle Hamilton.

Ar'Darius Washington
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now