Ar'Darius Washington News: Tendered by Baltimore

The Ravens placed a Right of First Refusal Tender on Washington on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Placing a tender on Washington allows the Ravens to match any offer that another team gives the 25-year-old safety out of TCU. He mostly served on special teams and in a rotational role in the Ravens' secondary in the first half of the 2024 season, but he entered the starting lineup in Week 8 and played a more significant role down the stretch. Washington finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 64 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 17 games.