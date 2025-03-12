Ar'Darius Washington News: Tendered by Baltimore
The Ravens placed a Right of First Refusal Tender on Washington on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Placing a tender on Washington allows the Ravens to match any offer that another team gives the 25-year-old safety out of TCU. He mostly served on special teams and in a rotational role in the Ravens' secondary in the first half of the 2024 season, but he entered the starting lineup in Week 8 and played a more significant role down the stretch. Washington finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 64 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 17 games.
