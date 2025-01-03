Arden Key Injury: Out for season finale

Key (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Key out, Jaylen Harrell and Ali Gaye should get some extra reps off the edge for the Titans in the Week 18 finale. It will be Key's first missed game of the season, so he'll close out the 2024 campaign with 42 tackles (24 solo), including 11 TFLs and a career-best 6.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 contests. Key has one year left on a three-year, $21 million deal that carries a $9.3 million cap hit for 2025.