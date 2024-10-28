Fantasy Football
Arden Key headshot

Arden Key News: Logs two more sacks vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Key recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

The 28-year-old was one of three Titans to get after the quarterback in Sunday's blowout loss, taking down Jared Goff twice in the first quarter. Key has begun to heat up after a slow start to his 2024 campaign, having now recorded 17 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, defended one pass and forced one fumble through Tennessee's first seven games. He's expected to continue starting opposite Harold Landry as part of the Titans' top edge-rushing duo for the remainder of the season.

Arden Key
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News