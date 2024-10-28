Arden Key News: Logs two more sacks vs. Detroit

Key recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

The 28-year-old was one of three Titans to get after the quarterback in Sunday's blowout loss, taking down Jared Goff twice in the first quarter. Key has begun to heat up after a slow start to his 2024 campaign, having now recorded 17 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, defended one pass and forced one fumble through Tennessee's first seven games. He's expected to continue starting opposite Harold Landry as part of the Titans' top edge-rushing duo for the remainder of the season.