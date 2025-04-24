Armand Membou News: Jets add mauler to offensive line

The Jets selected Membou in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

Membou (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) boasts a rare combination of easy road-grading strength and elite athleticism (4.91-second 40-yard dash), giving the Missouri product an uncommon upside projection at the NFL level. For someone that heavy to move that fast packs a serious wallop in the ground game, and in pass protection Membou's rare mobility does a lot to offset his otherwise relatively short arms (33 and 1/2 inches). Between Membou and 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu, there's a realistic hope that the Jets will have one of the league's best tackle tandems in the near and foreseeable future.