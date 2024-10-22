Armon Watts News: Signs with Big Blue

The Giants signed Watts off the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Watts was released from the Patriots' injured reserve Oct. 2 due to an unspecified injury, but he was healthy enough to catch on with the Giants' practice squad after working out with Big Blue on Oct. 15. Now on the active roster, the 2019 sixth-round pick will provide rotational depth at defensive end behind starters Elijah Chatman and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Watts appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2023 and finished with 15 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks.