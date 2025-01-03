A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Could play in Week 18

Robinson (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Robinson appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's divisional matchup, as he upgraded to a limited practice session Friday after opening the week with consecutive DNPs. The 29-year-old has been one of Carolina's most productive defensive players this season, recording 75 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 15 appearances. If he's unable to play through his neck injury in Week 18, Jaden Crumedy is likely to see increased work with the Panthers' first-team defense.