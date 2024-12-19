A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Practices Thursday

Robinson (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Robinson was unable to practice Wednesday due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys. He would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals if he can log a full practice Friday. The veteran defensive end has accumulated 66 tackles (39 solo), including a career-best 4.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season games.