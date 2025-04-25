Ashton Gillotte News: Joins Chiefs Kingdom

The Chiefs selected Gillotte in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

The Louisville product gives some more edge depth to Kansas City. Gillotte would have been justified in declaring for the draft after posting 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 2023, but he returned to Louisville and was still a big factor (4.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL). Look for him to settle into a role off the right edge opposite George Karlaftis.