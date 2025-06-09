Beau Brade Injury: Injured at OTAs

Brade sustained a lower-body injury at practice Monday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan reports.

Brade was helped off the field, but the severity of the injury has not yet been clarified. If he misses any action in OTAs, that could damage Brade's chances of securing a depth role with the Ravens in 2025 after appearing in 11 regular-season games as a rookie in 2024. He contributed almost exclusively on special teams, logging only 11 defensive snaps.