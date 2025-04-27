Benjamin Yurosek News: Chooses Vikings as UDFA

Yurosek is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Yurosek is a solid athlete out of Georgia, as he ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. He features an 81-inch wingspan, too. The California native put together two solid seasons as a receiver at Stanford, but he never reached those levels again, especially in his fifth year when he caught just 15 passes for 185 yards and no scores at Georgia. His best path to a roster spot is as a run-blocking tight end.