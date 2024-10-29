Bill Murray Injury: Lands on IR with pectoral injury

The Bears placed Murray (pectoral) on injured reserve Tuesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Murray suffered a pectoral injury during the Bears' 18-15 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The 27-year-old offensive lineman will now be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is for Week 13 against the Lions on Nov. 28. Murray entered Sunday's game at left guard for starter Teven Jenkins (knee), and if the latter can't play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 3, Nate Davis figures to be the next man up at the position.