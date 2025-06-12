BJ Ojulari Injury: Progressing in recovery

Ojulari (knee) is close to practicing again after tearing his ACL in training camp last August, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said Ojulari is progressing in his rehab while taking on a "one-day-at-a-time mindset," per Urban. The defensive end is unlikely to return before training camp, but if he can get back by then, he can compete for a role in 2025. A 2023 second-round pick, Ojulari recorded 40 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, on 394 defensive snaps across 17 regular-season games as a rookie.