Blake Cashman Injury: Dealing with turf toe

Cashman is dealing with turf toe and is not expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Krammer also reported that the first-year Viking will likely be sidelined for Minnesota's Week 8 matchup against the Rams as well. Cashman has impressed through five games, recording 40 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and five passes defended. Expect either Brian Asamoah or Kamu Grugier-Hill to start alongside Ivan Pace in the Vikings' inside linebacker corps Sunday in Cashman's stead.