Blake Cashman Injury: Getting close to return

Head coach Kevin O'Connell stated Monday that he isn't sure if Cashman (toe) will be available Sunday against the Rams, but he is positive he should return no later than Week 9, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cashman hasn't played since Week 5 due to turf toe, but he is making good progress, according to O'Connell. With the Vikings on a short week and playing the Rams on Thursday, the 28-year-old won't have much extra time to recover and prepare before the team's next matchup. A firmer stance on his status for the matchup may not come until Minnesota releases its inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff Thursday.