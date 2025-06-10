Bo Melton News: Taking reps at cornerback

Melton was running cornerback drills during minicamp Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Melton was fifth among Green Bay's pass catchers in snaps in 2024, but after the team added rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden, rookie third-rounder Savion Williams and veteran Mecole Hardman this offseason, Melton's place on the roster became uncertain. His 4.34 speed at least allows him to project as a special teams asset though, and the Packers may get creative to try to find a way to keep him on the 53-man roster. At least for now, there's an opening at cornerback thanks to the recent release of Jaire Alexander (knee).