Bobby Okereke Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Okereke (back) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Okereke was unable to practice all week due to a back injury, and the issue is serious enough for him to miss his first game of the 2024 regular season. Darius Muasau is the top candidate to start at inside linebacker Sunday alongside Micah McFadden due to Okereke's injury, and Ty Summers could see an uptick in playing time on defense while serving in a rotational role. Okereke's next chance to play will be Week 15 against Baltimore on Sunday, Dec. 15.