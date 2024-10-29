Bobby Okereke News: Racks up 14 stops against Steelers

Okereke totaled 14 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also forcing and recovering a fumble in a loss to Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

Okereke was all over the place Monday, finishing with more tackles than any player on the field by a considerable margin. His biggest play came in the latter portion of the fourth quarter, as he combined with Micah McFadden on a sack of a scrambling Russell Wilson, punched the ball out of the QB's grasp and recovered the fumble himself. The double-digit tackle effort was the first of the season for Okereke after he logged seven such performances last year.