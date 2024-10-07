Braden Fiske Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Fiske is dealing with a sore shoulder following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Fiske recorded three total tackles across 33 snaps (29 defensive and four on special teams) in Sunday's loss, but following McVay's comments Monday, it appears he sustained a shoulder injury in the process. Fortunately for Fiske, the Rams are one of four teams with a Week 6 bye, so he will have until Oct. 20 to recover from this issue.