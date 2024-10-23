Braden Fiske Injury: Tagged as questionable for Week 8

Fiske (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Fiske took advantage of the Rams' Week 6 bye to heal up from a shoulder injury and suit up against the Raiders on Sunday, during which he logged two tackles across 45 snaps (38 on defense, seven on special teams). However, he came out of that contest with a back injury, and he was listed as a DNP on Monday and Tuesday. Fiske's ability to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday has earned him a questionable tag heading into Thursday's game, though whether he'll suit up will likely not be known until the Rams' inactive list is announced 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.