Brandin Echols Injury: Downgraded to out for Week 15
Echols (shoulder) will sit out Sunday's contest against Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Echols was originally deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup, but that designation changed to out a few hours later. The fourth-year cornerback worked as a starter in place of Sauce Gardner this past Sunday against Miami and tallied 10 tackles and a defensed pass. Gardner is set to return Week 15, but in addition to Echols sitting out, fellow cornerback D.J. Reed is doubtful due to a groin issue.
