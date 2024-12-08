Brandin Echols News: Slated to start Sunday sans Sauce

Echols is expected to start at cornerback for the Jets in Sunday's Week 14 game against Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is doubtful for the matchup against the Dolphins, likely making room for Echols to slide into a starting role. Echols has largely played on special teams this year, but he does have two starts under his belt, logging five tackles and an interception Week 2 against Tennessee and recording six stops Week 7 against Pittsburgh. If he does start Sunday, Echols could have his hands full trying to slow down Miami's talented wideout duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.