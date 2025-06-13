Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Reportedly thriving in workouts

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Thursday that Aiyuk (knee) has been "doing a tremendous job coming back," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Aiyuk isn't expected to be ready to participate in training camp in late July as he continues to work his way back from from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, but the wideout has made a positive impression with his recovery. Lynch commented that Aiyuk has been "putting in the work" and stated that "it's kind of incredible how well he's healing." It's not year clear when Aiyuk will be ready for game action, and he probably won't be active when the 49ers open the 2025 season Sept. 7 against Seattle. However, he's on track to lead the team's wideout corps when he does return following the offseason departure of Deebo Samuel to Washington.