Brandon Smith Injury: Let go by Jets

The Jets cut Smith (undisclosed) from the practice squad injured list Wednesday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith was placed on the Jets' practice squad injured list Friday with an unspecified injury. The injury settlement allows the 2022 fourth-round pick to join a team in need of linebacker depth once he's fully healthy. Across his two regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2023, Smith played 30 snaps on special teams and registered one tackle.