Braxton Jones headshot

Braxton Jones Injury: Believed to have fractured ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Jones is believed to have fractured his left ankle during the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions this past Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones injured his left ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's game, which required him to get an air cast on his leg before being carted off the field. The 2022 fifth-round pick is undergoing further tests to confirm the diagnosis, and while he won't be available for the Bears' final two regular-season games, Jones is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp for the 2025 campaign. Larry Borom is the top candidate to serve as Chicago's starting left tackle for Week 17 against Seattle due to Jones' injury.

Braxton Jones
Chicago Bears
