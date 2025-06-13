Breece Hall News: Motivated to prove himself again

Hall said at mandatory minicamp Wednesday he's motivated "to go prove that I am 'The Guy'" to a new regime led by new head coach Aaron Glenn, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Glenn talked up using all of Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis "as much as possible" earlier this offseason, but Hall is committed to securing another workhorse role for 2025. "We have a great running back room," Hall said, "but my mentality is every day I'm going to prove that I am the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league." He also revealed that despite suiting up for 16 regular-season games in 2024, the knee injury he dealt with was more serious than previously disclosed. "If I could go back, I probably would have taken more time off," the 24-year-old said. If Hall's production dip in 2024 can indeed be explained away by injury and the Jets' overall struggles on offense, his three-down ability and talent level will put him in solid position to bounce back to elite levels in 2025. Glenn and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand are both acquainted with Detroit's run-heavy, two-back approach, but in New York it's possible QB Justin Fields could mix in alongside Hall more than other tailbacks.