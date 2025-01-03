Brenton Cox Injury: Iffy to play against Chicago

Cox (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cox has been held out of practice all week due to a foot injury he picked up during the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Vikings, but Green Bay has kept the door open for the 24-year-old defensive end to play Sunday. Kingsley Enagbare and Arron Mosby would serve as the Packers' rotational defensive ends behind starters Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness if Cox is unable to play.