Brian Thomas Injury: Dinged up in practice

Thomas left Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury but could've returned if the Jaguars had wanted him to, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas walked off the field with trainers but returned as an observer not long after. While he may be held out of the team's final offseason practice Thursday, it sounds like he'll be fine for the start of training camp in late July. Thomas has mostly been a late-first-round pick in early fantasy drafts, after closing out his rookie season with six straight games of at least 76 yards and 10 targets. Second overall pick Travis Hunter will give defenses something else to worry about in the passing game, but he won't necessarily get enough targets to threaten Thomas' value. Other potential positives for 2025 include a healthier Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Liam Coen.